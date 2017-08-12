My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fashion

The Executive Selection: Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Berluti

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Berluti
Image credit: Hublot X Berluti
Hublot and Berluti unveil the Classic Fusion Chronograph Berluti.
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Worthy collabs often produce the best results. Bringing together the watchmaking expertise of Hublot and fine leather craftsmanship of Berluti is always a good idea, and we’ve got proof as this is the second time the two tag team created an especially noteworthy piece. With the Hublot Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Berluti edition, the brand wanted to improve it by applying the concept on a chronograph- a concept that may seem simple, but still requires (and shows) skill in having a dial, and two counters made of leather. Available in two styles, black ceramic and warm gold, as well as black leather and brown leather, this timepiece is sure to up your ante.

Related: Identity Matters: Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

The Executive Selection: Willow Stream Spa At Fairmont The Palm

Fashion

The Executive Selection: Berluti

Fashion

My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 14: New York Fashion Week.