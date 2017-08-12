The Executive Selection: Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Berluti

August 12, 2017 1 min read

Worthy collabs often produce the best results. Bringing together the watchmaking expertise of Hublot and fine leather craftsmanship of Berluti is always a good idea, and we’ve got proof as this is the second time the two tag team created an especially noteworthy piece. With the Hublot Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Berluti edition, the brand wanted to improve it by applying the concept on a chronograph- a concept that may seem simple, but still requires (and shows) skill in having a dial, and two counters made of leather. Available in two styles, black ceramic and warm gold, as well as black leather and brown leather, this timepiece is sure to up your ante.

