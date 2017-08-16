How this Five-decade-old Hospitality Group is Maintaining its Legacy

The right balance has to be struck between legacy and modernity believes this company

The hospitality and F&B sector is increasingly becoming tech-driven with hotels and restaurants depending heavily on third-party aggregators. In times like these, traditional models of business that have operated for years on their brand legacy are on the road to re-invent themselves to stay up and ahead.

One of South India’s oldest (Founded in 1968) and largest network in the hospitality sector, the Savera Group and its chains of hotels and restaurants are in no mood to abandon their legacy just to fit into the tech-savvy service domain.

Maintaining legacy is key

“Our USP is the long standing experience in hospitality. As fiercely guarded secret recipes make our signature dishes, the motto has been over the years to keep churning the same taste, quality and texture consistently,” Nina Reddy, Savera Group of Hotels Joint Managing Director told Entrepreneur India.

“This however, does not mean that the management is not open to changes. The company is constantly adapting with the changing expectations of today’s travelers and diners," she added.

Adapting to the Tech-driven Market

While the five-decade-old company believes their offerings through the brand are standalone in the market, they have not sidelined the need to update their business with the latest technology. Using new e-management systems, that can integrate traditional hospitality as a tool and enabler, coupled with social media consultants who constantly monitor the service feedback for reputation management, the company believes it has embraced the best bits of the tech-driven market.

“ The key is the right amount of balance between our legacy and modernity,” said Reddy.

Taking Bold Steps

Maintaing an established brand can be rather difficult, given competition in the hospitality sector is fierce. Moreover, the committment and investments made on capital in the sector is hard to ignore. But the company is of the opinion that expansion is key for long-term growth, which they did not shy away from, even though it came with its own set of risks.

"Expanding business in adversity when the business environment was going through a lull was a daring step we took, even though many advised us that we were treading in the wrong direction," said Reddy. "But it was this very decision that helped us reach out to new geographies, expand and sowed the seeds for the good days to come," she added.

The company plans to take its brand pan India and globally by targeting to open more than100 properties in the next 3 years.