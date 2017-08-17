Coming Soon: Android O, Google's Successor To Nougat

August 17, 2017 2 min read

Revealed back in March, Android O is Google's next step for its Android OS. After several public betas, it seems that the official date could be as soon as August 21, 2017. According to mobile tipster Evan Blass and Android Police editor David Ruddock, August 21 is the most likely day Android O gets released, which is pretty much the best confirmation you can get apart from Google's official announcement.

Unless you have a Pixel or Nexus phone, you might not get to see Android O for a while. However, the update will roll out eventually to other manufacturers. As for the name, Google has been quiet about what the successor to Nougat will be. Speculations include Oatmeal, Oreos and so on. The inclusion of an octopus as an Easter egg inside the latest Android O beta suggests Google might be ditching desserts and moving to underwater molluscs instead. Android 7 Nougat was released on August 22, 2016, so the pattern fits if August 21 is indeed going to be the day for Android O.

