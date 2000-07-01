Product: Fellowes Premier 10 Outlet Surge Protector

No more crawling to reach your unruly equipment cords.
Computers and other electronics help us work easier and smarter. Now if we could only do away with the jumble of cords that come with them. Well, at least you can organize them and protect your equipment at the same time. The Fellowes Premier 10 Outlet Surge Protector with Phone and Remote Control has a two-level layout. There are six outlets on its lower level and four widely spaced outlets for AC adaptors on its upper level. The best feature is a remote control on a six-foot cord, which means no more bending over to turn on your surge protector. This 11¼-by-5-by-2-inch surge protector costs $39.99 and is available at office supply stores nationwide.

Home office expert Lisa Kanarek is the founder of HomeOfficeLife.com and the author of Organizing Your Home Office For Success (Blakely Press) and 101 Home Office Success Secrets (Career Press).

