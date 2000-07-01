URL Manager 2.33

The missing link for surfer sanity
This story appears in the July 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Too often, collecting your favorite Web site addresses doesn't go much further than point, click-and forget. Author Direct Shareware's URL Manager ($15 street) changes all that by enabling you to quickly organize and categorize your bookmarks into an easily searchable database. Plus, you can use the Manager's clipboard monitor to grab and categorize URLs on the fly as you surf. Meanwhile, advanced options for true fanatics include URL report creation, custom URL/HTML document creation and custom URL/Web page creation. Me-I'm just glad my URLs make sense again. System requirements include Windows 95/98/2000/NT, 16MB RAM, 3MB hard-drive space and an Internet connection.

J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Business Start-Ups.

