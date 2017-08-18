Sony's New Xperia Touch Adds A Whole New Dimension To Your Life

August 18, 2017 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony is pushing pass its competitors with the launch of its new smart projector, the Xperia Touch. Built with the latest Sony intelligence, this compact and lightweight short-throw projector transforms a wall, table, floor, or any flat surface into an interactive 23-inch HD touchscreen.

Sony Xperia Touch.Image credit: Sony.

Whether you want to play games on the living room floor, project a recipe onto the kitchen counter, or simply make your wall a message board, Xperia Touch adds a whole new dimension to your home. The projector features presence sensing technology, two-way stereo speakers, horizontal and vertical displays. It’s also Wi-Fi connected and compatible with Android apps and games in the Google Play Store.

Related: Beam It: Sony Portable Ultra Short Throw Projector