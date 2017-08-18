Sony's New Xperia Touch Adds A Whole New Dimension To Your Life
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Sony is pushing pass its competitors with the launch of its new smart projector, the Xperia Touch. Built with the latest Sony intelligence, this compact and lightweight short-throw projector transforms a wall, table, floor, or any flat surface into an interactive 23-inch HD touchscreen.
Whether you want to play games on the living room floor, project a recipe onto the kitchen counter, or simply make your wall a message board, Xperia Touch adds a whole new dimension to your home. The projector features presence sensing technology, two-way stereo speakers, horizontal and vertical displays. It’s also Wi-Fi connected and compatible with Android apps and games in the Google Play Store.