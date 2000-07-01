Netgear Network Card FA310TX

De rigeur ware for pain-free DSL surfing

July 1, 2000

With monthly rates for reliable high speed DSL Internet service at $80 or more, it doesn't make sense to skimp on your network card. NetGear's Network Card FA310TX ($20 street) is one that delivers. This particular add-on to the silicon universe pops into your PC and enables it to link via modem wire to a DSL modem. The one I tested was a no-brainer to install and the card has yet to cause even a smidgeon of trouble. (Double-check with your ISP on the appropriate model number for your DSL connection and PC.) Key product specs include compatibility with Windows 95/98/NT, PCI plug-and-play compatibility, and a RJ-45 connector for 10BASE-T or 100BASE-T Ethernet interface.

