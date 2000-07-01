Netgear Network Card FA310TX

De rigeur ware for pain-free DSL surfing
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

With monthly rates for reliable high speed DSL Internet service at $80 or more, it doesn't make sense to skimp on your network card. NetGear's Network Card FA310TX ($20 street) is one that delivers. This particular add-on to the silicon universe pops into your PC and enables it to link via modem wire to a DSL modem. The one I tested was a no-brainer to install and the card has yet to cause even a smidgeon of trouble. (Double-check with your ISP on the appropriate model number for your DSL connection and PC.) Key product specs include compatibility with Windows 95/98/NT, PCI plug-and-play compatibility, and a RJ-45 connector for 10BASE-T or 100BASE-T Ethernet interface.

J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Business Start-Ups.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market