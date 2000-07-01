Logitech Cordless Desktop Pro

Digital delight for the daintiest of digits

July 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Describing this ergonomically advanced keyboard as sexy is probably going a bit too far, but it does have some nice curves. Logitech designed the Cordless Desktop Pro (street: $129) for weary PC veterans looking for a kinder, gentler keyboard experience, and it's succeeded. Bonuses include cordless radio technology that works without pointing the keyboard at your PC, iTouch Internet and multimedia controls, and a soft-touch cordless wheel mouse. Key product specs include compatibility with all Windows systems and PCI plug-and-play compatibility.

J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Business Start-Ups.