See Inclusion and Diversity as a Growth Strategy, Not a Cost

It is time to embrace a new mindset when it comes to diversity and inclusion initiatives in order to grow your business.

August 30, 2017 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Diversity and inclusion efforts are becoming more and more common in business today, but there is still a terrible gap in the mindset of many business leaders. In this video, Glenn Llopis, author of The Innovation Mentality, exposes the core flaw of most companies’ strategies when it comes to diversity of thought and inclusivity.

Rather than focusing on the cost of these initiatives with a poor attitude, business leaders need to see them as investments that create opportunities to grow. It’s time to embrace a new mindset and learn how to earn the respect of people whose respect truly matters.

Click play to learn more about how a more innovative mindset can close the gap between inclusion and growth and can make your business more effective.