Earn More Respect by Changing Your Mindset

Glenn Llopis, author of The Innovation Mentality, identifies the key opportunities business leaders like you can derive from the ongoing cultural demographic shift.

In this video, Glenn Llopis, author of The Innovation Mentality, identifies the key opportunities business leaders like you can derive from the ongoing cultural demographic shift. In other words, Llopis establishes the necessity of adapting a more innovative mindset in order to:

Define strategic implications of a more diverse American culture.

Embrace differences within this evolving demographic.

Prepare for disruption in the marketplace.

Create distinction for your own business’ initiatives.

Foster change management within your company.

Enable growth with opportunities provided by this shift.

