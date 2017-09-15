The Healthcare Industry Needs to Change in Order to Serve All Individuals

Glenn Llopis points out the core flaw in our current healthcare model.

September 15, 2017 1 min read

How can an industry that’s so patient-centric not be patient-focused? In this video, Glenn Llopis, author of The Innovation Mentality, pulls back the veil of patient-centric healthcare. Like many other businesses in America, the healthcare industry has lacked a relationship-based business model for many years. And that needs to change!

With a significant shift in the mindset of consumers (and patients), it is vital now more than ever to adapt a more innovative mindset and provide “value-driven care.” Without a severe adjustment of the systems and processes of the healthcare industry, branches and businesses will face detrimental obstacles in their strategies for growth.

Click play to learn more about what makes the current model of the healthcare industry so devastating to our population.