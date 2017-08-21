My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Global Entrepreneurship

This Global Entrepreneur Is Betting High On People's Management

In very little time, this company has grown from a private security agency to services group by venturing into, government services, logistics and strategic services
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Global Entrepreneur Is Betting High On People's Management
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In 1991, when Shopper Stop was setting up its retail outlets, its CEO Nagesh B.S was keen to appoint Muchhad guys as security guards for the stores. This is when his friend Dr Diwan Rahul Nanda intervened and told him that time is changing and such men will scare away their customers.

Today, if you visit any of the outlets of the retail chain or for that matter any restaurant or cinema hall, you are greeted by formally dressed men and women, frisking you with a gentle smile on their faces. This revolution in the private security space can be accredited to Nanda’s father retired Major RC Nanda and his four-decade-old company Topsgrup.

During his recent visit to Mumbai, Topsgrup Chairman Nanda, in a conversation with Entrepreneur India, shared the working procedure of the people’s company.   

People Management

In the early 90’s, if one would ask Nanda what was his vision for the private security company, he would give this curt reply: survival.

The company has grown since then to be one of the largest services group employing about 1,30,000 people with around 10,000 clientele and 251 offices.

In keeping with his vision, Nada said, “We want to cautiously remain India’s preferred security brand. Though I am the chairman of the group, I don’t know how to talk numbers. For me, our employees and customers need to be happy always.”

Tops is people’s company and it’s not a very easy job to do, said Nanda, adding that each and every person is different. If you have to align their goals with the company’s and align their capabilities with their expectations.”

About his secret ingredient in managing his company he said, “I believe in taking care of my people and once you do that, they will go out of the way in serving your client.”

‘Cheep’ Thrills

In a couple of years, Tops has grown from a private security company to services group by venturing into multiple segments like logistics, government services, business services and strategic services.

Topsgrup is a technology-enabled company. For Nanda innovation, especially in the robotics segment, will hardly impact the people-driven industry. “Robots will simply complement humans just like other machines,” he said affirmatively.    

Citing an example of how technology is helping his business grow, the global entrepreneur shared details about his youngest venture Cheep. The application, which is meant to provide on-call services like summoning a plumber or a yoga instructor at home, has partnered with 27,000 professionals. Each of them are licensed and their backgrounds checked and insured.

So does the competition in this crowded market concerns him?

No! Instead he thanks his competitors like Urbanclap and HouseofJoy for educating the consumer. “We now just have to work on better services at good rates and aim to make it Uber of home services,” he added.

Cheep will be soon launched in countries like Malaysia, UAE, Spain, UK, Vietnam and Singapore.

Step down

For the past two-and-a-half-decades, Nanda has been putting his heart and soul in the group, but he knows when to get out of it. “I have CEOs and VPs running my business. The brand will live through them.” Nanda’s post-retirement plans are as exciting as his business plans — he hopes to lie on the beach and party with no calls from the assistant.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Global Entrepreneurship

How Other Cultures Think of Entrepreneurship

Global Entrepreneurship

What Startups With Global Ambitions Can Learn From International Innovators

Global Entrepreneurship

5 Tips for Global Entrepreneurs: How to Not Work Around the Clock