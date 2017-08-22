My Queue

Advice

These #5 Start-ups are Giving Instant, Expert Advice On Everything Under the Sun

From professional to legal and beauty, these cos are claiming to solve all your doubts by the best experts
These #5 Start-ups are Giving Instant, Expert Advice On Everything Under the Sun
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

How many times have you called a senior or a friend for an advice just before taking an important decision?

At some point or other, almost all of us find ourselves in a situation where we need some sort of advice. In most cases, today’s tech-friendly people turn to question-and-answer platforms like Quora, only to get late replies.

What if you can get instant expert advice on any subject at your fingertips? Seeking advice from experts surely enriches you with knowledge about a particular subject.

From professional to career suggestion and even fashion tips, a few start-ups in India are claiming to solve all your doubts by experts in each and every field.

UDo  

Started by Hyderabad-based Entrepreneur Teja Gudluru, UDo is an expert aggregator mobile application that provides an expert advice on-demand for hundred different categories. Launched on April 16, 2017, the android app also provides everyone a source of passive income for being an expert in their fields of interest. From travel, relationship to career guidance, this app gives on-demand expert advice on life’s every difficult situation.

Tapchief

Bengaluru-based Tapchief, owned by Pilani Experts Technology Labs Pvt. Ltd, is a platform connecting individuals in need of advice in a specific domain to individuals who have expertise in the same. Founded by BITS Pilani Alumni Shashank Murali, Tapchief offers a cohesive platform to schedule calls with experts to get advice across domains. The company is leveraging technology to make the process of discovery seamless and provide end-to-end services in terms of scheduling and executing the phone calls. The start-up raised an undisclosed sum in funding from Alibaba-backed m-commerce company Paytm last year.

Quikconsult 

Founded in 2016, Chandigarh –based Quikconsult connects people with best consultants and industry experts available online. The start-up by MBA graduate Jas Kaur aims to simplify the process of consultant hiring by introducing search, shortlisting, and communication features. The platform allows the user to easily find the right expert and get instant one-on-one advice from them. With Quikconsult, Jas Kaur wants to revolutionize the consultation industry of India.

Kakcho 

Founded by FDDI alumni Aakash Kakkar and Ridhima Chopra, Kakcho is an instant fashion advice mobile app that consists of fashion stylists, who help users decide what, when and how to wear keeping in mind the personality, height, body type and other such aspects. Their stylists have an access to user wardrobe to suggest mix and matches. The app also offers a live-chat feature through which one gets personalized styling advice at any time of the day and that too for free. 

LawRato

Delhi-based legal-tech start-up LawRato.com is an interactive online platform that makes client experiences with intricacies of the legal system smooth by making legal services high quality, cost-effective and on-demand for every need.

Founded by a law graduate Rohan Mahajan, the start-up features some of the best legal experts in the country to get practical advice & help. It has some of the top experts on criminal defence, property dispute, family issues, corporate law, IPR and 20 other areas of expertise.

