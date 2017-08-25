My Queue

Relationships

3 Ways to Creatively Follow Up With People After Networking Events

There are more options than just emailing someone asking them to grab a coffee with you.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

So, you go to a networking event and come home with a stack of business cards. What do you do next? Do you stash them in a drawer, or do you follow up?

It can be intimidating to try to keep the conversation going, and you may not know where to start. That's why Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman has compiled three creative strategies for following up with new connections.

One option she shares is to go online and find your new contacts' social media accounts. Get to know who they are and what they're sharing. If they're sharing their own content, like, comment or share it yourself. This could be your foot in the door to working together.

Volman offers this strategy, as well as two others that involve a surprising medium: video. To learn more, click play on the video above.

Related: 3 Ways to Stop Overcomplicating Your Content Marketing Strategy

