Print On The Go: HP Sprocket Photo Printer

August 25, 2017 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HP puts the fun back in photography with the Sprocket Photo Printer. This pint-sized device prints 2 x 3 inch photos on peel-and-stick paper that’s both tear and water resistant.

Sprocket is petite, portable, and it truly does fit into your pocket. It uses HP ZINC Photo Paper, which eliminates the need for ink cartridges and prints vibrant, smudge-proof photos in a matter of seconds. You can also print from your mobile device running iOS or Android using the HP Sprocket app.

Sprocket is available in white with rose gold accents, and comes with a 10-pack of HP ZINC Photo Paper to get you started.

Related: Thin Is In: HP Unveils Spectre