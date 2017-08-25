My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Print On The Go: HP Sprocket Photo Printer

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Print On The Go: HP Sprocket Photo Printer
Image credit: HP
HP Sprocket Printer
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HP puts the fun back in photography with the Sprocket Photo Printer. This pint-sized device prints 2 x 3 inch photos on peel-and-stick paper that’s both tear and water resistant.

Sprocket is petite, portable, and it truly does fit into your pocket. It uses HP ZINC Photo Paper, which eliminates the need for ink cartridges and prints vibrant, smudge-proof photos in a matter of seconds. You can also print from your mobile device running iOS or Android using the HP Sprocket app.

Sprocket is available in white with rose gold accents, and comes with a 10-pack of HP ZINC Photo Paper to get you started.

Related: Thin Is In: HP Unveils Spectre

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How to Measure Performance of Your Outsourced Developers

Technology

Game On: Logitech G935 Gaming Headset

Technology

Let's Play: LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor