Technology

How to Bounce Back From Technical Difficulties

Technology can be a blessing and a curse. Don't let its downfalls cripple your business.
Contributor
Founder of Ambitious.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Technology presents many opportunities to get your message, product or service out into the world. But, it also often doesn't work as planned, breaks or otherwise lets down potential customers. 

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Greg Rollett issues a reminder that while technology can often be your enemy, you shouldn't downplay its potential to be your friend. 

He cites a recent example of someone trying to watch one of his webinars and not being able to access it. When that happened, he sent an email to the person offering to chat on the phone and get them the information they needed in another way. 

Don't let technology stop you from doing what you're meant to do as an entrepreneur, Rollett says. There are workarounds. All pieces of software and hardware aren't always going to work in harmony, but that shouldn't deter you from using them. If it does, you'll lose out on some serious business opportunities.

