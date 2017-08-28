My Queue

Business Ideas

This Mobile Fashion Brand Was Inspired by a Food Truck

An aspiring entrepreneur's lunch sparked the idea for her dream company.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One day, five years ago, while eating a sandwich from a food truck, Jordana Fortaleza had an idea: What about a mobile boutique, or, as she calls it, a "truck-and-mortar store"?

She and her business partner bought a van on Craigslist and opened J.D. Luxe, a Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand and fashion house on wheels. Fortaleza says they've received tickets and even had the truck impounded, but the city has let the young entrepreneurs keep on truckin'.

In the video above, Fortaleza explains the importance, as a small fashion brand, of curating items from local designers, especially American ones. In today's world, she says, many people want to know the origins of their products and who made them, as opposed to buying mass-produced items.

Fortaleza also reveals which social media platform is most important for fashion businesses. Click play to learn more. 

