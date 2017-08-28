Don't Be Afraid to Write Off Your Home Office If You Meet These 2 Requirements

Entrepreneur Network partner Mark J. Kohler lays out the basics of deducting your home office.

August 28, 2017 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are multiple ways to write off your home office on your taxes. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mark J. Kohler explains why you shouldn't be afraid of the home office deduction.

There's no reason to fear this writeoff if you're complying with two simple rules, Kohler explains. Once you've evaluated whether your home office qualifies, then you can decide what type of writeoff method to use: the traditional method and the simplified method. From there, meet with your accountant to go over everything.

Click play to learn what the requirements are and the various options you have -- including a new rule that's evolved in the past couple of years.

Related: How Becoming an S Corporation Can Save You Money at Tax Time

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.