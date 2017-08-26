My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Salvatore Ferragamo Summer/Spring 2017

The Executive Selection: Salvatore Ferragamo Summer/Spring 2017
Image credit: Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo SS17
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Fresh from the departure of the House’s former Creative Director, Massimiliano Giornetti, Salvatore Ferragamo showcases a renewed take on the brand that hints at adventure. Bringing in dark toned jackets atop silk shirts, the SS17 collection makes for the ideal summer scenester suit.

Off the clock
Source: Salvatore Ferragamo
The pieces are light and comfortable, without sacrificing structure. Along with office attire, you’ll find variations for both streetwear and sportswear. Need to tone down your ensemble for a casual night out? Look no further, Ferragamo’s latest line goes the extra mile. 

Related: John Douglas, Co-Founder, Suit Up Dubai, On How To Tell If Your Suit Fits Well

