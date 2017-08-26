The Executive Selection: Salvatore Ferragamo Summer/Spring 2017
Fresh from the departure of the House’s former Creative Director, Massimiliano Giornetti, Salvatore Ferragamo showcases a renewed take on the brand that hints at adventure. Bringing in dark toned jackets atop silk shirts, the SS17 collection makes for the ideal summer scenester suit.
Source: Salvatore Ferragamo
