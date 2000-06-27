Trim The Cost Of Your Newsletter
Four easy ways to cut costs without losing quality
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Looking to cut your newsletter costs? Here are a few tips:
- Team up with another business that reaches out to similar prospects. Split the content-and the cost-of a single newsletter.
- Run your rough design by your local post office. Sometimes, simple size changes can cut postage costs.
- Get prices from at least three printers, and let them know you're soliciting multiple bids for the job. Competition can help you get a better price.
- Offer an e-mail option. This allows you to save on postage and printing, but send it out only if customers ask. New laws are cracking down on unsolicited e-mail.