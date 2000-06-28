Protect Your Company Secrets

Put these three tips into practice to keep your company secrets from reaching your competitors' ears.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No business is safe from being snooped on. Sure, you may be able to find all the information you ever thought you needed about your competition, but you should also make certain you aren't giving away the store. Here are some preventive measures to take that will help you avoid the most common competitive intelligence raids:

  • Control the spin. Delete old press releases after a predetermined amount of time has gone by. The information contained in them could give your competitors a time line of your product development cycle-and that gives them a competitive advantage.
  • Keep your talent under wraps. Withhold profiles of key staffers you might normally put on your Web site. They're a handy resource for headhunters and competitors.
  • Stay hack-free. Invest in a good firewall to separate your Web site from online fulfillment systems and e-mail. If computer hackers get in through these systems, they can learn a lot about you. You might even consider setting up a separate computer system for internal data.

