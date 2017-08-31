Indian Start-ups that are Making Entrepreneurs Travel Hassle-free

An entrepreneur cannot afford wasting time when stuck at airports due to an unexpected situation

For entrepreneurs, the most common challenge becomes travelling because it involves back-to-back meetings with new people in a new city.

Business travellers also have varying travel frequency, which can turn hectic and stressful especially when a flight gets delayed or cancelled.There are times when the bad weather halts flight by few hours or more, and getting stuck at the airport can get exhausting and a waste of time. But then a little planning and smart use of technology could save one from common airport nightmares

Let’s take a look at the list of startups that are making airport travel stress free:

Airwhizz: Founded in 2015 by Rishabh Beria and Ashish Thesia, the app makes airport navigation simple for the average passenger. It eventually evolved into an airport savvy app that enhances the passenger experience, understands passenger behavior and creates a seamless synergy between the passenger, the airport, the airlines and various service providers at the airport.

The app seamlessly connects passengers, airlines, airports and peripheral service providers at the airport to create a unique and personalized experience for passengers. It is dedicated to connecting passengers with services at the airport like restaurants and retail outlets, lounge & spa services, airport hotels etc. It also integrates transport and cab vendors like Ola and Uber whose services can be booked from within the app itself. Additionally, it provides the user with real-time information regarding flight status, boarding gates, baggage belt etc. as well as airport information.

Ya3: Hyderabad-based start-up Ya3 keeps you up to date with your flight, visa and other important trip details. The smart AI engine in the app recommends one you need to know for a trip, based on the needs. Founded by Santosh Achari, Srinivasan Rangarajalu and Travis Bennett,‏ the app keeps track of the flight, finds a taxi to the airport and suggest the best ways of how one can spend their time and money at the airport. The Ya3 software is also available offline, so one doesn’t need to worry about their data use or access on a long-haul flight.

Levo: Founded by Rahul Maheshwari, LEVO is a new-age networking platform that allows air-travellers to discover profiles of co-passengers, connect with them via an app to meet them at the airport or sit next to on the flight. The start-up has partnered with airport lounges to set-up "off-line meeting zones” where air-travellers can leverage their wait-time to network with other interesting people. The app provides depth to a user’s profile and our matching algorithms ensure that online connections easily convert to real-world offline meets.

The travellers can use the application to network for professional and social reasons; whether it be connecting to meet someone from your industry, to an investor, or a prospective client to meeting someone with similar interests and hobbies. The app is currently in airports and airplanes and will soon be available for the traveller at hotels, events and co-working spaces.

Instalocate: Founded by husband wife duo Ankur Jain and Pallavi Jain, California-headquartered Instalocate is an AI powered personal travel assistant to convert flight delays into money. For every delay caused by an airline, it gives a compensation amount that can be claimed by filling up a form online.

The app also lets professionals track your flight in real time. Besides that, it helps in estimating the baggage and security check time at an airport in order to save travellers from last-minute hassle of sprinting to the boarding gate.



