Business Advice From Kids

When it comes to business, kids say the darndest things.

June 29, 2000 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Several children were given the following hypothetical business scenario: Company 1 manufactures a popular dinosaur puppet. Company 2 manufactures a larger dinosaur puppet that makes a roaring sound and costs less. How should Company 1 compete with Company 2?

Below are the responses of the young board of advisors. Take note, you might uncover a good business strategy.

"Maybe you should add stuff like three more legs-no, five more legs-and six heads and antennae. Then you could sell them as something really different, like 'alien dino puppets.' I think many people would come back to buy them." -Alyssa, 8

"Maybe put TWO T-Rexes in a pack, and when you rub their tummies, they would roar AND they would fight. Maybe they would watch FOUR T-Rexes fighting. I think you could sell a lot that way." -Aaron, 6

"If you copy somebody, you have to ask permission. Did they get permission to copy your store? No, they did not. So call the police immediately." -Audrey, 8

"If they make a bigger T-Rex, you should make a smaller one and talk about the benefits, like, it would fit in your pocket." -Nathaniel, 10