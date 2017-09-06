My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Future Of Manufacturing: How Industry 4.0 Is Taking Shape

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Future Of Manufacturing: How Industry 4.0 Is Taking Shape
Image credit: Shutterstock
Co-Founder and General Manager of CME
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Industrial IoT is not a new concept; in fact, it has been around for decades. It is currently defined as a blend between cyber and physical systems that incorporate connected machinery that, with the help of software and big data, can not only analyze and make decisions but are also predictive, using sensor data that comes from a wide array of dispersed sources. For years, many factories have been relying on smart sensors to monitor and control their production lines. Part of Industry 3.0, car and food factories for example have already been configured to be monitored by such sensors. A few years ago, this was an expensive privilege reserved for the few, today, in industry 4.0 these sensors have not only become smarter, but cheaper. As a result, perfecting the processes in manufacturing has become easier than ever, and in turn the technology at our disposal also allows us to maximize production efficiency.

The technology itself is slowly moving towards self-sufficiency and reliance. Thinking of the inevitable emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), companies will no longer need to solely depend on the input of their employees, which will definitely contribute to reducing human error. Interestingly enough, companies are also looking to reduce machine downtime especially since we are approaching a point where everything is expected to be monitored by robots and where the sole purpose of the human resource would be to manufacture, but to manufacture more robots. With artificial intelligence, the robots, our very own creations, will thus be designed to do our jobs so much better than we can; an ironic fact of our day and age. Industrial IoT will eventually produce an indiscernible amount of big data which can be utilized to make AI a reality. The possibilities are endless, and predictive selfsufficient machinery are only one example. Analyzing this sum of data however won’t be easy, a task that even themost brilliant of humans cannot possible carry out. For that reason, it is detrimental that we enhance the speed and accuracy of big data analysis.

Moving on, Industry 4.0 is taking shape given three key characteristics. The first of those is interoperability which is defined as “the ability of computer systems or software to exchange and make use of information.” In other words, interoperability refers to the ability to integrate different systems together and work smoothly without human intervention. While companies are adopting hybrid systems, buying from different suppliers/ manufacturers/vendors to reduce cost, they are also going through a process of integration, to connect their equipment, and disintegration, to secure them. The second characteristic is decentralization, getting rid of those bulky centralized data centers, and instead creating an IoT network of connected devices. These, of course, come with a set of security challenges that can and will be addressed with the rise of powerful digital and cybersecurity giants across the world. The third characteristic is operating in real time, or the ability of devices and systems to seamlessly connect, communicate and react in real time based on the data they share.

In a nutshell then, industrial IoT is all about creating “intelligent cyber-physical systems” that can think and act for themselves, reducing human error, cost, wasted time, and ultimately do the job that we, the masterminds behind it all, could only dream of doing ourselves.

Related: Welcome Home: Makook Deliver IoT To The MENA Region

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How to Measure Performance of Your Outsourced Developers

Technology

Game On: Logitech G935 Gaming Headset

Technology

Let's Play: LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor