3 Reasons Why You Should Watch Out For Sanjay Dutt's Comeback

Though Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt’s official come back after his jail term, but this is not his first comeback attempt. And this time, Dutt has put up a serious show for his fan. Entrepreneur India gives you three reasons to watch out for Sanjay’s comeback.

Picture Abhi Baki Hai

After his drug and rehabilitation phase in the mid 1980s, Dutt made come back through Pappu Verma’s Jaan Ki Bazi in 1985, starring opposite Anita Raj. The film wasn’t a commercial hit. He then went to act in movies like Saajan and Khalnayak, which were both commercially and critically acclaimed.

Dutt was arrested in relation to 1993 serial bombing case in Mumbai under the TADA Act, the charges were later dropped. However, he was charged with illegal possession of arms. Dutt went to complete all his projects and couldn't take up any new project because he was on and off of police custody.

Dutt managed to make his second comeback in 1997 with the Ram Gopal Verma’s movie Daud. The film, like his previous comeback, tanked, however, it paved a way for few of his best films like Vastav: The Reality, Munna Bhai Series, Parineeti.

With every come back, we have only seen Dutt rising up to a new high and entertain us with wonderful performances.

Determination

The whole nation knows about Dutt’s drug addiction and rehabilitation phase. He has on record said that “there is no drug that I haven’t tried.” He didn’t quit drugs because somebody persuaded him. He just knew that he had to quit and asked his father Sunil Dutt for help.

After his rehabilation phase, Dutt didn’t want to come back to India but his father insisted. When he came back to India, his drug peddler visited him to offer some new drug. Sanjay knew if he says yes then, he would never be able to say no again.

Keep Faith Not Hope

The 58-year old actor from his life has learnt that one should not keep hope. He believes hope leads you to nowhere instead, keep faith, he says.

Dutt, a Shaivite, has faith in God, his family and people of the country. Following what his father once said, Dutt fights every problem looking in its eyes.

