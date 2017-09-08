Top Podcasts, GIF Creation and Fighting Burnout

We explore the Problem Solvers and Pessimists Archive podcasts, learn why GIFs are the future of content and get a lesson on battling burnout with Jason Feifer, Richard Rabbat and Chase Jarvis.

September 8, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you searching for more podcasts to entertain and inspire you? Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer gives us details on his two podcasts, Problem Solvers and Pessimists Archive. Then, Gfycat co-founder and CEO, Richard Rabbat, reveals why your content creation team should invest in making GIFs. Chase Jarvis of CreativeLive closes out the episode with a lesson on battling burnout.

[00:00:00] Captivating Content on Entrepreneur Podcast Network

Captivating Content on Entrepreneur Podcast Network [00:05:48] Entrepreneur = Problem Solver

Entrepreneur = Problem Solver [00:11:30] Easing Growing Pains When Scaling a Business

Easing Growing Pains When Scaling a Business [00:18:21] Is your attention span getting shorter?

Is your attention span getting shorter? [00:27:41] Quick and Easy GIF Creation with Gfycat

Quick and Easy GIF Creation with Gfycat [00:33:22] Extinguishing Burnout with Chase Jarvis

Related: This Entrepreneur Discovered a Multimillion-Dollar Business Idea When He Got Stranded in Mongolia's Gobi Desert

Discover more about segments and guests below ...

[00:00:00] Captivating Content on Entrepreneur Podcast Network

Are you searching for inspiring and informative business podcasts? Look no further than the Entrepreneur Podcast Network! Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer is back to fill us in on a new podcast series he’s hosting called Problem Solvers, one of many great shows available on the network. Feifer stepped into the world of podcasting over a year ago as a side-hustle not knowing if it would ever lead to a meaningful ROI. This leap of faith taught Feifer an invaluable lesson: learning new skills is the ultimate return on investment. Learn more about the great podcasts Feifer is involved with.

[00:05:48] Entrepreneur = Problem Solver

Have you ever been blind-sided by a problem within your business? You’re not alone. Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer is a new podcast focusing on surmounting the trials and tribulations of owning a company. Feifer encourages listeners to stay nimble in the face of obstacles like Kristen Tomlan, the mastermind behind New York City confectionary sensation, DO. Want to hear how Tomlan scaled her business to keep up with insane demand? Be sure to check out her recent spotlight on Problem Solvers.

[00:11:30] Easing Growing Pains When Scaling a Business

Is your company facing a popularity boom? Congratulations! Now brace yourself for a serious growth spurt. Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief and host of Problem Solvers Jason Feifer tackles how to align your team's core vision while scaling a business. For a deep dive on this topic, listen to a recent Problem Solvers episode featuring Camp No Counselors. Changing gears, we learn more about Feifer's personal podcast, Pessimists Archive, which examines fear surrounding historic technological advances.

[00:18:21] Is your attention span getting shorter?

Social networking platforms are fighting tooth and nail for every second of your precious time. Smart devices could be the culprits behind this concentration deficit. Gfycat Co-Founder and CEO Richard Rabbat says that the moment we put a computer in our pocket, the way we consume media content changed forever. As the war for attention rages on, Rabbat predicts which social media platforms will reign supreme. Plus, find out what makes GIFs (short, looping videos without audio) simply irresistible.

[00:27:41] Quick and Easy GIF Creation with Gfycat

With our ever-shrinking attention spans, GIFs may represent the future of communication, even in business. GIF genesis is no longer limited to artists using complicated editing software; Richard Rabbat explains how Gfycat has democratized the creation process. You can now generate GIFs that connect with your core audience in a matter of moments. Discover how.

[00:33:22] Extinguishing Burnout with Chase Jarvis

Are you suffering from burnout? Changing careers isn't necessarily the right answer. CreativeLive Founder and CEO Chase Jarvis explains the lamentable malaise you're feeling is less about your occupation and more about your mindset. Jarvis offers his top tips to keep burnout at bay.

Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.