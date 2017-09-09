The Executive Selection: Niod

September 9, 2017 1 min read

For all of the late nights you spend at the office (and the stress that comes with it), this new find will help you treat all those unwanted fine lines, dark circles and puffiness around your eyes. NIOD’s Fractionated Eye Contour Concentrate is non-greasy and absorbs quickly, soothing and firming the skin around the eyes. After cleansing and toning, morning and night, use your ring finger for a light touch, and apply moderately with a soft patting motion around the eye area.

