Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Niod

The Executive Selection: Niod
Image credit: Harvey Nichols
NIOD
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For all of the late nights you spend at the office (and the stress that comes with it), this new find will help you treat all those unwanted fine lines, dark circles and puffiness around your eyes. NIOD's Fractionated Eye Contour Concentrate is non-greasy and absorbs quickly, soothing and firming the skin around the eyes. After cleansing and toning, morning and night, use your ring finger for a light touch, and apply moderately with a soft patting motion around the eye area.

