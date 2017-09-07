Sanjay Dutt used Buckets and Spades to Exercise While in Jail

He changed his workout regime but never skipped a session

The bad guy of Bollywood for the longest time, Sanjay Dutt has been an inspiration to many when it comes to fitness. The younger generation of Bollywood has often turned to Sanju Baba when it comes to improving their fitness regime. Even on the sets of Agneepath, Dutt became a mentor to Hrithik Roshan.

But what surprises all is that the 58-year-old actor took efforts to keep himself fit even in prison. In the absence of proper gym equipment, he changed his workout regime but never skipped a session. Even then, his trainer Sunil Prabhale has stated in media reports that he is in his best shape currently.

For all fitness enthusiasts, here are some takeaways from his workout regime which he followed during his prison term.