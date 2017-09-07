My Queue

Celebrities

Sanjay Dutt used Buckets and Spades to Exercise While in Jail

He changed his workout regime but never skipped a session
Sanjay Dutt used Buckets and Spades to Exercise While in Jail
Image credit: Facebook: Sanjay Dutt
Former Trainee Writer, Entrepreneur India
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The bad guy of Bollywood for the longest time, Sanjay Dutt has been an inspiration to many when it comes to fitness. The younger generation of Bollywood has often turned to Sanju Baba when it comes to improving their fitness regime. Even on the sets of Agneepath, Dutt became a mentor to Hrithik Roshan.

But what surprises all is that the 58-year-old actor took efforts to keep himself fit even in prison. In the absence of proper gym equipment, he changed his workout regime but never skipped a session. Even then, his trainer Sunil Prabhale has stated in media reports that he is in his best shape currently.

For all fitness enthusiasts, here are some takeaways from his workout regime which he followed during his prison term.

  • Dutt replaced his usual dumbbells with spades and trash buckets filled with water. He got so used to the regime that even after his jail term, he stopped using regular gym equipment and uses props and articles which are more easily available. He has replaced all strength training exercises like squats and bicep curls with functional exercises.
  • Dutt’s enthusiasm and consistency for fitness is never ending. “Irrespective of where he is, Dutt never skips his workout session and follows a very strict high protein diet,” his trainer Sunil Prabhale stated in media reports.
  • The few basic exercises that he would follow even in jail were push-ups, pull-ups, squats, lunges, split squats and press-ups.
  • The most important part of exercising is the diet. Exercising without a principle diet cannot help one achieve a great body. To maintain a healthy lifestyle, he consumes low-salt food items like sushi, chicken breasts, boiled vegetables, poached egg whites and fish. While for his snack time munching, he prefers nuts and fruits.

