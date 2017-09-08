My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Passion

Why One Artist Says Being Multi-Passionate Is a Good Thing

Amy Smith sits down with Jessica Abo to talk about how her different passion points have contributed to her success.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amy Smith is an artist who dedicates her studio time to creating colorful and empowering contemporary art. Based in Los Angeles, Smith says she is inspired by street art, couture fashion and photography. You may have spotted her digital paintings as vinyl wall murals in office buildings and on TV and film sets. Smith’s mixed media collages have been shown at Wallspace LA, The Hive Gallery and been part of auctions such as revered Julien’s Auctions. When she is not doing art, you will find Smith co-hosting a podcast she co-founded called The Everyday Awesome, which celebrates the creative community living passionate lives in LA. Smith sat down wth Jessica Abo to talk about he she manages how being multi-passionate has made her so successful. 

Related: How Driving a Forklift Helped this Entrepreneur Become a Hairstylist

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Passion

Do What You Love

Passion

'Spongebob Squarepants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead at 57

Passion

How to Turn Passion Into Profit