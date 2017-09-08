Why One Artist Says Being Multi-Passionate Is a Good Thing

Amy Smith sits down with Jessica Abo to talk about how her different passion points have contributed to her success.

September 8, 2017

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amy Smith is an artist who dedicates her studio time to creating colorful and empowering contemporary art. Based in Los Angeles, Smith says she is inspired by street art, couture fashion and photography. You may have spotted her digital paintings as vinyl wall murals in office buildings and on TV and film sets. Smith’s mixed media collages have been shown at Wallspace LA, The Hive Gallery and been part of auctions such as revered Julien’s Auctions. When she is not doing art, you will find Smith co-hosting a podcast she co-founded called The Everyday Awesome, which celebrates the creative community living passionate lives in LA. Smith sat down wth Jessica Abo to talk about he she manages how being multi-passionate has made her so successful.

