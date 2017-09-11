Even with the latest tech, make sure that your customer experience does not become impersonal and cold.

September 11, 2017 2 min read

This age of mobile payments and eCommerce comes with clear benefits and challenges; while technology has made it easier than ever to process purchases, the customer experience has for many become impersonal and cold.

That’s not how you want customers to perceive your brand. So, how can you make sure you’re offering top-notch customer service?

Join us for a 60-minute webinar called “How to Use Customer Service as a Marketing Tool,” presented by Comcast Business and Entrepreneur. This webinar will highlight some of the best tools—from customer data/analytics/behavior/personalization, web-based customer service tools, loyalty apps/programs, and more—to create brand loyalty by leveraging your customer experience data.



Attendees of this free webinar will learn:

The latest trends in capturing data from mobile devices, on-site and from your website.

The latest tools and best practices for using a customer relationship management system to enhance customer service.

Key customer service metrics to ensure that you're proactively on top of every potential issue.

How social media, search engine optimization and website design can impact and increase sales to your existing customer base.

Suggestions for loyalty apps and educational events that keep customers close.

Lessons learned from communication and marketing campaigns focused at existing customers.

Our panelists will include Steve Jones, vice president and CMO of Small Commercial at The Hartford; Beth Kwiat, senior director of digital experience at Comcast Business; and Tim Walz, senior director of SMB revenue generation at Comcast Business. Gene Marks, president of sales and marketing consulting firm The Marks Group, will serve as moderator.

The “How to Use Customer Service as a Marketing Tool” webinar will took place live Thurs, October 12, 9:00 AM PST/ 12:00 EST.

Click below to watch now.