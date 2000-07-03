Strategies For Doing Business Overseas

Before you dive into the overseas market, make sure you have a plan to keep your business afloat.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever thought about expanding your business overseas into an emerging market? Before you do, you'd better have a contingency plan. Many U.S. companies are unprepared for overseas instability. Should an economic crisis impact your business, here are some proven steps to take:

  • Assess your financial capability. If you're able to endure a tough time, stay in the market. If you can't, get out.
  • Obtain information on the local economy. Utilize the nearest U.S. Chamber of Commerce organization.
  • Save your client base using a customer-retention strategy.

· Acquire legal representation-someone to help you collect payments owed you and walk you through breach-of-contract issues.

  • Cut your extras-employees, marketing efforts, etc. If you can get by with a bare-bones operation, do it.
  • Remain focused on your goals.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market