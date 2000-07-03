Strategies For Doing Business Overseas

Before you dive into the overseas market, make sure you have a plan to keep your business afloat.

July 3, 2000 1 min read

Have you ever thought about expanding your business overseas into an emerging market? Before you do, you'd better have a contingency plan. Many U.S. companies are unprepared for overseas instability. Should an economic crisis impact your business, here are some proven steps to take:

Assess your financial capability. If you're able to endure a tough time, stay in the market. If you can't, get out.

Obtain information on the local economy. Utilize the nearest U.S. Chamber of Commerce organization.

Save your client base using a customer-retention strategy.

· Acquire legal representation-someone to help you collect payments owed you and walk you through breach-of-contract issues.

Cut your extras-employees, marketing efforts, etc. If you can get by with a bare-bones operation, do it.