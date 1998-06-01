Follow The Leads

Find the customers the techie way.

June 1, 1998 1 min read

This story appears in the June 1998 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You know they're out there--people who'd love to buy your product or service. The trick, of course, is finding them.

Enter Waltham, Massachusetts, iMarket Inc.'s MarketPlace Pro software. Intended to help you prospect for new customers and profile existing ones, the MarketPlace Pro CD-ROM suite--which bundles D&B MarketPlace 4.0 and D&B MarketMatch--includes a marketing database from Dun & Bradstreet that features information on more than 10 million businesses nationwide.

Sold for $1,847, MarketPlace Pro aims to boost entrepreneurs' marketing prowess--and, theoretically, save you some time. Strategize. Compete. Prioritize. It's time to put your marketing strategy in overdrive.