Safe Travel Tips

Here's how to fight off germs on your next flight.

June 20, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Does flying make you sick? Air carriers are worried it might, and with good reason: Airline passengers grouped closely together breathe the same dry, recycled cabin air when they travel and medical experts say the odds of catching an airborne virus on a flight are significantly higher than they are elsewhere.

So what can you do to keep from getting sick?