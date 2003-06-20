Safe Travel Tips

Here's how to fight off germs on your next flight.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Does flying make you sick? Air carriers are worried it might, and with good reason: Airline passengers grouped closely together breathe the same dry, recycled cabin air when they travel and medical experts say the odds of catching an airborne virus on a flight are significantly higher than they are elsewhere.

So what can you do to keep from getting sick?

  • Stay hydrated. Dry cabin air makes you more vulnerable to infection. Drink lots of water, and keep your nose hydrated with saline nasal spray or petroleum jelly.
  • Avoid infected passengers. If you're sitting next to someone who appears to be ill, ask to be moved. The closer you are to the source of a potential infection, the greater chances are that you'll get sick.
  • Don't drink--alcohol, that is. Experts caution that alcohol dehydrates you and can make you more susceptible to illness.
  • Wash up. Always wash your hands after visiting the bathroom on the plane. These hard surfaces can be contaminated with E. coli bacteria.

