Social Enterprises, Nestle's Creating Shared Value Prize 2018 Is Looking For You

September 13, 2017 3 min read

For social entrepreneurs looking for avenues to scaling their ventures, here’s your chance. Awarded every two years, the Nestle Creating Shared Value Prize is seeking global applications from social and private enterprises and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) solving issues in nutrition, water or rural development. In partnership with Ashoka, a network platform for social entrepreneurs, the competition seeks to support and accelerate the growth of initiatives solving significant issues in water, nutrition and rural development. To be eligible for the CSV prize, applicants should have a proven concept tested through a pilot or small-scale enterprise, have the potential to scale and be replicated in other communities, aims to make a social impact improving nutrition, enhancing rural development and access to clean water or water management, plus a viable business model.

Karine Antoniades, Public Affairs & Creative Shared Value Manager of Nestle Middle East adds, “In addition to the above criteria, applicants will stand out for their innovative concepts and their proven impact in society, in light of the current, but also the future issues facing our world. Innovation and creativity can mean anything and not only those showcasing new technologies, but also those addressing communities’ problems with a more basic approach.” She encourages social entrepreneurs as best poised to participate as they’re on the look out for businesses with a social value at the core of their initiatives: “My advice is for them to apply and share their work, we are interested in your initiatives! Innovative change makers are wanted!”

Agro-Hub receiving the Creating Shared Value Prize 2016 at the CSV Forum

Source: Nestle/Flickr

The winners will share CHF 500,000 (approximately US$ 529,000) in prize money, as well as one Lifetime Ashoka Fellowship and a spot on the Ashoka Social Investment Accelerator, with all applicants having the opportunity to receive feedback on the OpenIdeo online review function, along with coaching and networking opportunities. Also, 50 semi-finalists are selected for a second round of feedback and join online ‘peer’ calls to connect and share ideas with other shortlisted applicants and the CSV team, and the top 10 initiatives will be announced online before the final selection of the top five finalists. The top five applicants will receive a travel bursary for a two-day Ashoka Impact Boot Camp at the World Water Forum in Brazil in March 2018, and attend the CSV Forum in Brazil and pitch their projects live at the forum to the CSV Council.

Applicants are welcomed to apply by October 31, 2017 on the website www.changemakers.com/creativesharedvalue, or nominate businesses and social enterprises by emailing csvprive@ashoka.org

