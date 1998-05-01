Yes, You Can

Good things come in creative packages.

May 1, 1998

You may not be able to judge a book by its cover, but don't kid yourself: Presentation counts. Knowing this, creative minds in the business world are fos-tering a can-do attitude by marketing their wares in metallic containers reminiscent of, say, Spam or soup cans. It's unconventional, yes, but that's precisely what makes it so clever.

"It makes the product stand out on the shelf," says Bob MacKerricher, whose Blaine, Washington, Northern Gifts Inc. sells a line of plush animals in cans. "When most people look at them, they smile. So that's kind of a nice feature."

Canned Critters aren't the only ones containing themselves, however. Other unusual canned goods that recently caught our eye include T-shirts and air fresheners. "It's a great way to package a product because the product doesn't get damaged when it's inside the can," says MacKer-richer. "And there's always a little curiosity as to what's going to be inside when you open it."

Allow us to leave you with a friendly warning, though: If you do go down the cannery road, make sure your product is up to the challenge. "If you don't have a quality product, when it comes out of the can, it will be all scrunched up," cautions MacKer-richer. "It'll look like a prune."

