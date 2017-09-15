My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

LG Electronics Focuses On The Middle East With Energy Efficient Air Conditioners

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
LG Electronics Focuses On The Middle East With Energy Efficient Air Conditioners
Image credit: LG Electronics
LG DUAL COOL AC
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LG Electronics responds to regional concerns about energy consumption with the introduction of DUALCOOL air conditioning units in the Middle East and Africa. Government entities throughout the region have been embracing innovations that put its residents on the path toward energy conservation- for instance, in the UAE, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (EASM) developed a national energy efficiency policy which includes minimum efficiency standards for air conditioning units and a product labeling system to educate consumers.

With the landscape moving in this direction, DUALCOOL, LG’s latest flagship residential air conditioning solution, uses a Tropical Inverter Compressor to improve efficiency and performance. “The compressor is the most important element of any air conditioner. It must withstand high temperatures and harsh environments,” says Kevin Cho, Vice President of Air Solutions. According to Cho, the top three buying factors for Middle East consumers are durability, fast cooling and energy savings, and that’s the basis on which DUALCOOL is developed. With By-Pass Cycle technology to disperse heat build-up, the new Tropical Compressor helps the air conditioner function reliably in temperatures up to 65 degrees Celsius.

Coupled with Gold Fin, which shields the heat exchanger from corrosion caused by hot, dry and dusty conditions, DUALCOOL is built to withstand extreme desert climates, a promise that LG backs with a 10-year warranty. DUALCOOL is also equipped with an array of smart features that gives consumers greater control over cooling. The Smart Diagnosis interface allows users access to setup, installation, troubleshooting data and other information directly from their smartphone. In addition, the SIMs chip allows users to easily monitor the status of the air conditioner as well as the current indoor or outdoor temperature.

An added benefit of DUALCOOL air conditioners is the built-in Plasmaster Ioninzer, which sterilizes harmful airborne substances such as bacteria and allergens. With DUALCOOL, LG Electronics combines innovation with smart technology to offer the region a tailormade solution to decrease energy consumption as it relates to cooling.

Related: The Hub Spot: LG Launches Personal Robots

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How to Push Your Company to Digital Maturity

Technology

How to Measure Performance of Your Outsourced Developers

Technology

The Need To Humanize Technology (In Its True Sense)