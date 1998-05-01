Mark Your Calendar

Happy anniversary to you.
The funny thing about business anniversaries is just how often they're forgotten-or simply overlooked. "[Businesses] don't even think of it most of the time," says Michael Sodano, president of Eventure Inc., a Verona, New Jersey, corporate com-munications production company.

That's too bad, because even the youngest, most cash-strapped business can-and should-commemorate the special occasion somehow. "It's just a matter of thinking of what you can do to address the constituencies you want to reach," says So-dano.

By "constituencies," So-dano is referring to customers and employees alike-as well as the local community. Says Sodano, "Any [strategy] that gives your clients an additional reason to see you is a good approach."

So throw a company party. Offer discount coupons. Donate money to a local civic group. Do whatever you want to celebrate what's well worth celebrating: your business's longevity.

Contact Sources

Eventure Inc., (973) 857-7240, msodano@eventureinc.com

