My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Harrassment

'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Ordered to Jail Over Internet Harassment

The judge isn't a fan of trolling that includes threats.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Ordered to Jail Over Internet Harassment
Image credit: Reuters/Carlo Allegri
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Martin Shkreli is learning the hard way that his eagerness to harass others has consequences beyond social networking bans. Judge Kiyo Matsumoto has ordered the price-gouging (and most recently, securities fraud convict) "pharma bro" CEO to jail over the Facebook post he wrote offering $5,000 to whoever could get him a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair. Shkreli and his lawyer maintained that the post was satire protected by free speech, but Judge Matsumoto didn't buy it. This was "solicitation of assault," she said in her decision, adding that it wasn't funny to effectively issue a threat.

Judge Matsumoto has also slated Shkreli's sentencing for January 16th, so he's going to spend a while behind bars even if he gets a relatively short prison term for his fraud.

Shkreli certainly didn't help his case leading up to the jailing. Prosecutors cited his earlier, creepy harassment of a woman journalist as evidence, and he wasn't exactly quick to take down the Clinton "bounty" post. He did take it down, but only after the Secret Service got involved... and even then, a day later than promised. The former executive almost couldn't help but test the limits of online abuse, and it's clear that he found them.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Twitter

Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Makes It 'Super Easy' to Harass and Abuse Others

Artificial Intelligence

This AI Predicts Online Trolling Before It Happens

Controversies

SXSW Apologizes for Canceling Two Gamer Panels, Will Create an Online Harassment Summit