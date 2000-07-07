Video Terms To Know
Five words to know before shopping for video-conferencing equipment.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Here are the common video-conferencing terms you'll run into when buying equipment:
- Bandwidth: The amount of information that can be sent over the network per second. The higher the bandwidth, the clearer the audio and video.
- ISDN (Integrated Services Digital Network): An international telecommunications standard for transmitting voice, video and data over digital lines at 128 Kbps
- PCI (Peripheral Component Interconnect) capture card: An internal card or board that captures the image being transmitted and allows you to store a still photo from the screen image to a hard or floppy disk for printing
- USB (Universal Serial Bus): A standard that allows for plug-and-play installation of peripherals into USB-compatible PCs. USB connections move data faster than serial and parallel ports
- White board: Videoconferencing jargon for the on-screen picture window that the software displays on your PC monitor. Users can draw and write on white boards.