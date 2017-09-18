Sharjah FDI Forum 2017 Focuses On The Fourth Industrial Revolution

September 18, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to a report by the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman), GCC states had improved foreign direct investments (FDI) inflows in 2016, incurring an increased 25% of US$30.8 billion in 2016 from $24.6 billion in 2015. And if you’re an investor looking to capitalize on these significant growth, head to the third edition of the Sharjah FDI Forum, organized by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), and the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), the foreign investment promotion arm at the Authority.

The forum will be on September 19-20 at Al Jawaher Reception & Convention Centre in Sharjah, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah. Driven with the theme, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution,” the forum, also held in partnership with CNBC Arabia, seeks to explore the role of foreign direct investment in the current era with relation to advanced tech developments such as AI, blockchain, internet of things and robotics, as well as leverage investment opportunities from Sharjah and the UAE, and to the rest of the MENA region.

H.E. Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO, Shurooq

Source: Sharjah FDI Forum

In a statement regarding the forum, H.E. Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, CEO of Shurooq, comments on how the previous two editions discussed practical concepts for investment policies and legislation, whereas this year’s edition aims to look into the future of the global economy and how it can strengthen UAE, and in particular, Sharjah’s ability to “attract foreign direct investment and boost the Emirate’s business-friendly environment.” Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, Director of Invest in Sharjah, also gave an insight to the array of topics that the forum aim to touch on: “Among the topics that will be debated are the impact of modern technology on education and the role of small enterprises in changing economic models. Other topics include the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) in the UAE, and Sharjah’s future approaches to diversification.”

The panel sessions will also evolve around topics such as government innovations, blockchain, building a sustainable economy in the MENA region, and more. As for speakers, it will also host industry experts and stakeholders from local and global entities in the government, finance, technology and education sector, such as the Ministry of Economy, Shurooq, ENOC Retail, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, IBM Middle East, iMENA Group, Google MENA, Facebook MENA and GEMS Education, among others.

If you wish to register, head to the Sharjah FDI Forum website.

