Podcast: This Founder Shares Why the Philosophy 'Don't Hire 'Til It Hurts' Went Horribly Wrong for His Company

September 19, 2017 3 min read

Introducing our new podcast, Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer, which features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side happy, wealthy, and growing. Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief, spotlights these stories so other business can avoid the same hardships. Listen below.

Many entrepreneurs struggle with how to hire the right people. But they don’t always think about when to hire those people.

That can lead to disaster.

Wade Foster knows this well. He’s the co-founder and CEO of a software company called Zapier. As the company began growing, it followed a philosophy he calls “don’t hire ‘til it hurts.” Basically, he didn’t hire a new person until he absolutely needed to. But when Zapier hit a growth spurt, it was in desperate need of new staffers -- and there was no system in place to find them. “And now,” Foster remembers thinking, “it really, really hurts, because we're half as big as we need to be.”

This experience led Foster to completely rethink how and when he hires new people, and to build a system that ensures his staff grows at the same pace his company does. How did he do it? We explore his process in this new episode of Problem Solvers.

