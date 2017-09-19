6 Ways to Overcome Stammering When Pitching for Business

Unlock your potential by unlocking fluency in speech

Entrepreneurship is not only about selling something for a profit, but it is about recognizing potential and unlocking the same and capitalizing the same. I have had the problem of stammering since a very young age, which has been deterrent at many fronts. But with effective therapy and practice, this problem can be overcome, and vastly improve your presentational skills when pitching business ideas.

What is Stammering?

To get people’s misunderstandings about the condition cleared let’s start by understating what it is. Stammering is a complete mental condition and has nothing to do with your speaking capability. It is a way of speaking, which stops you from speaking fluently. This problem soon becomes a habit and unknowingly becomes our natural way of speaking. Contrary to misconceptions, this can be completely triumphed over.

So here are six key steps to follow for being fluent. Make these a part of your daily routine and before you know it, it will become your natural way of speaking.

Awareness

It’s very important to be aware and conscious about yourself. To change a habit, you need to consciously drive it within yourself. Deep breathing, along with meditation is a good way of increasing awareness and self consciousness. Sit on a chair or ground with upright posture and do deep breathing. Close your eyes and follow the air going in while breathing in and air going out, while breathing out.

Vocabulary Exercise

Select some words, starting with those letters, which generally give you lot of problem. Let’s take these words head on and pronounce them fluently. Breathe in and start speaking as soon as you breathe out. Let your exhale become a vehicle of words coming out from your mouth. Go slow and drive this consciously.

Reading Slowly

Like you practised pronouncing words, now it’s time to apply the same technique while reading. The technique here is to speak out while breathing out. Ready only 4-5 words at one go and then exhale.

Test Yourself

Get in front of the mirror and speak to yourself on any topic. Apply the technique of slow reading while speaking to yourself. Look at yourself and observe your facial movements and expressions while speaking. Correct yourself if required.

Reading at a Normal Pace

Like you practiced slow reading, now practice normal reading, by reading out 7-8 words at once and then exhale.

Re-test Yourself

Now apply these techniques, while speaking to others. With constant practice you will be able to master the art of speaking fluently.