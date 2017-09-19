My Queue

Blockchain

Just What the Heck Is Blockchain? Watch This Explainer Video.

If you're tired of asking what in the world blockchain is and why you should care about it, then watch this video explainer and discover what all the fuss is about.
Associate Features Editor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Blockchain can be tough to explain. The game-changing distributed network and immutable ledger technology has the potential to change the foundation of the internet, and underpins everything from cryptocurrencies to smart contracts. So, for all of you who would rather not read thousands upon thousands of words to wrap your head around the subject, watching this five-minute video will get you up to speed.

In it, IBM (one of the leading blockchain-as-a-service tech giants), decentralized application startup Blockstack and some Lego helpers break down how a blockhain works, why it's important and how it's being used to revolutionize everything from global food supply chains and conflict diamond tracking to re-defining the internet as we know it.

