My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smart Home

A Work Of Art: Samsung's New Frame TV

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Work Of Art: Samsung's New Frame TV
Image credit: Samsung
Samsung's Frame TV in an exhibition in Norway.
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Samsung has successfully merged art and technology with the release of The Frame TV. The product is just what its name suggests- a television that looks like a framed piece of artwork. Here’s how it works. With the help of technology, The Frame TV looks like a picture frame hanging on a wall when its “Art Mode” is on.

Instead of fading to black like a conventional television, The Frame TV displays custom-designed art pieces that you can select. With more than 100 art pieces in 10 different categories –including landscape, architecture, wildlife, action, drawing and more– to choose from, you’re sure to find something you love. There are options for art layouts and colors, as well as customizable accessory options like interchangeable bezels and an optional Studio Stand.

Samsung The Frame TV.Image credit: Samsung.

The Frame TV is outfitted with Samsung’s new Invisible Connection and No Gap Wall-mount, which allows it to hang anywhere and blend seamlessly into any living space without unsightly wires or cables. The Frame TV is available in 56-inch and 65-inch models, and it’s a television that you’ll want to watch- whether it’s switched off, or on.

Related: Watch Out: Samsung Introduces SUHD TVs

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smart Home

A Work Of Art: Samsung's New Frame TV

Smart Home

Amazon Makes Grocery Shopping Smarter With Alexa-Powered Dash Wand

Smart Home

Get Cooking With This Latest Feature On Google Home