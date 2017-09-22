A Work Of Art: Samsung's New Frame TV

September 22, 2017 2 min read

Samsung has successfully merged art and technology with the release of The Frame TV. The product is just what its name suggests- a television that looks like a framed piece of artwork. Here’s how it works. With the help of technology, The Frame TV looks like a picture frame hanging on a wall when its “Art Mode” is on.

Instead of fading to black like a conventional television, The Frame TV displays custom-designed art pieces that you can select. With more than 100 art pieces in 10 different categories –including landscape, architecture, wildlife, action, drawing and more– to choose from, you’re sure to find something you love. There are options for art layouts and colors, as well as customizable accessory options like interchangeable bezels and an optional Studio Stand.

Samsung The Frame TV.Image credit: Samsung.

The Frame TV is outfitted with Samsung’s new Invisible Connection and No Gap Wall-mount, which allows it to hang anywhere and blend seamlessly into any living space without unsightly wires or cables. The Frame TV is available in 56-inch and 65-inch models, and it’s a television that you’ll want to watch- whether it’s switched off, or on.

