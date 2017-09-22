My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Healthcare

These Brothers Are Committed To Solve Our Back Pain Problem

Their company uses a spine-function test to understand different types of back pains
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Brothers Are Committed To Solve Our Back Pain Problem
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

You, me and everyone around us have, at one point or another, have dealt with back pain problems. Some of us self-medicate, some visit the physiotherapist and others have to get relief through a surgery. However, all have complained about the pain recurring.

Nithiij Arenja and Anuj Arenja, Founders of QI Spine Clinic, were among the people who were recommended a surgery. But the duo chose otherwise and with their experience started QI to help people deal with a back pain. In a conversation with Entrepreneur India, the Arenja brothers shared their journey as healthcare entrepreneurs.

Straighten Up

Back pain is nothing but an outcome of our sedentary lifestyle, eat -work- sleep routine. According to the American Spinal Decompression Association, low back pain (LBP) affects at least 80% of people globally in their life time, out of which 20-30% suffer from it almost regularly.

So what is new about their approach? Nithiij replied, "We have been working with professors, institutes, individuals and biotech companies. We realized, if we unite the best practices, we can create a protocol which can act fast and deliver result far more effectively than medication and surgery."

Having worked with more than 30,000 patients, the brothers pointed out that every back pain was unique and their idea was to build an intelligent product by marrying orthopedics and physiotherapy.

In healthcare, people work in an isolated manner. For example, an orthopedic surgeon will talk to you about bones while a neurologist will speak to the nerves, a physiotherapist talks about pain relief - depending who you go to, they talk about what they know. As a patient, you will feel you are going door to door without really a comprehensive solution.

"We understand what the problem is and our highly Specialised Spine Physiotherapists give you an objective diagnosis.QI Spine Clinic uses Digital Spine Analysis (DSA), a spine-function test, to understand the cause of back pain. The treatment plan is customized and we have a specific plan for care. There are over a 100 different types of back pain. Depending on the condition, each case will go through a personalised spine rehabilitation programme comprising of diagnosis, pain management, precision treatment & prevention, resulting in a faster & safer recovery” added Anuj.

Hurdles

Despite not having a medical background, the duo did not consider running a healthcare company a challenge. Instead they claimed this helps them to look at the problem very differently.

However, they do face a problem getting medical professionals, who are used to working solo, to work as a team and that's where QI have leveraged its capability, claims Anuj.

Money and Expansions

The brothers declined to comment on funding stating, "Funding is a factor to increase the speed of growth and our preference is frankly not to be driven to external compulsions".

Having said that Nithiij added that they are fortunate to have financial partners on board who recognize and appreciate that QI is healthcare company.

"Healthcare is more about credibility and less about business. Companies who want to tread the profit path (has profit-making intentions) shouldn't really be in healthcare. We believe what's right for the patients has always been right for the organization and the monetary aspect comes as result of this," Anuj shared.

Presently, QI has 28 clinics in India. The co-founders are also scouting for opportunities in form of acquisitions in Europe and US.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Healthcare

4 Ways How Startups are Solving Challenges Plaguing Indian Healthcare

Healthcare

MedTech in India: Start-ups Solving the Country's Healthcare Woes

Healthcare

Is India Heading for a Universal Healthcare?