Making A Good Impression

How to market your best commodity-you.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Self-promotion can be difficult for new entrepreneurs. Success or failure, however, may not depend solely on the quality of the product or service but on the number of people who actually know about it. Below are some pointers on what entrepreneurs should and shouldn't do when it comes to marketing themselves:

  • Network. One way to create visibility is by doing presentations or joining associations for industries related to what you're doing.
  • Design quality marketing materials. Your letterhead, brochures, business cards and Web site reflect you and your business.
  • Establish yourself as an authority. Give speeches about your particular industry, write about trends, and try to publicize your own name and product as much as possible.
  • Be flexible. You want to stay on the cutting-edge and be as diverse as possible.
  • Don't sell inadequate merchandise.
  • Don't promote in a way that's seen as "braggadocious." Promote yourself in a way that is benefit-driven: Don't just talk about yourself, you'll be a bore.

