Want to Make Your Daily Commute Better? These Apps Will Help You

Various apps are using technology to tackle commuting problems that Indians face

September 28, 2017 3 min read

Daily commute to work and home can become a nightmare especially when you are using a public transport, though it is the cheapest mode of travelling. Because of the inconvenience on road, long commutes lead to stress due to unpredictability and unexpected delays. All these issues add to the list of commuting woes faced by public because of ineffective public transportation system. Many start-ups aim to alleviate this problem by offering solutions to office–goers. The daily struggle of commuting has led to the growth of various apps that are using technology to tackle the challenge the commuters in Indian cities.

Entrepreneur India lists out five start-ups that are making commuting easier:

No Cash? No Problem!

Mumbai-based technology start-up Ridlr, is solving the 'real' India problem by enabling mobile ticketing. The end-to-end public transport ticketing and commuting app fulfill a commuter’s daily intra-city travel needs. It enables users to plan their travel by searching for and booking their preferred mode of public transport, offering unique pay-and-commute solutions for multi-directional transportation and enabling Indians to travel smarter and cashless on public transport.

Founded in 2009 by Ravi Khemani and Brijraj Vaghani, the start-up has figured out the right technology and products to enable mobile ticketing on mass transit across India.

Public Transport Made Easy

Another Mumbai-based mobile-tech start-up Zophop is a technology-driven solution provider for smarter end-to-end seamless public transportation experience for the people in emerging markets. The app displays live buses on a map for commuters to track in real-time. With this free app, commuters can check the current GPS position and actual arrival time of their bus, and leave for the bus stop accordingly, thereby reducing their waiting time at bus stops. Founded by Vinayak Bhavnani and Nikhil Aggarwal in 2014, the app also helps to check bus and train schedules (with platform numbers) even without internet.

Finding Routes to Minimize Urban Travel Time

Travel app TransitPedia provides a one-stop solution for travellers using public transportation in India. Launched in 2014, the start-up is reinventing their android app by summarizing all transport options in one single app. Through the app, one can discover all urban transport routes at one glance, find the best way to any destination, access local timetable for all the modes without internet and can stay in touch with live updates about delays, cancellations, timetable, changes etc. Founded by two engineers Mehul Sutariya and Vaibhav Vasa, the start-up aims to solve everyday problems in order to increase the quality of people’s lives.