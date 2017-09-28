6 Bollywood Actresses who Turned Entrepreneurs

The divas now want career beyond the glam and glitterati and that is what drawing them to entrepreneurship

September 28, 2017 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Long hours of shooting at freezing temperatures, running at airports to catch flights for movie promotions in different cities, no leeway to miss the gym even for a day — an actress’s life is always jam-packed. Bollywood actresses have often spoken about their stressful lives, with no time to breathe especially when their movie is about to release. But the divas, these days, want to have a career beyond the glam and glitterati we see on television. And that is what drawing them to entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneur India takes a look at five actresses who have launched their own business line in 2016-17. These actresses are unstoppable even when it comes to entrepreneurship.

Crack Her Style!

Everytime Alia Bhatt makes a red carpet appearance, media websites go crazy about her impeccable style. But have you ever wondered who her stylist is? Well, you don't have to wait anymore, for Bhatt's stylist can now be yours. Bollywood’s young diva, Bhatt, has partnered with India’s first online personal styling platform, StyleCracker, which will give 24*7 services to its customers. Bhatt spoke about her vision of empowering people to be the best version of themselves.

The actress said, “You may have an inherent sense of style but need some help to put it together. Stylecracker is bridging this gap between an expert and individual to make you look great.

She also added, “I know how much of a difference it makes to have a stylist and now, thanks to StyleCracker, my stylist can be yours.”

Dhimaan Shah, Co-founder and Managing Director, StyleCracker “People get hassled and confused by all the opinions and choices available to them. We want to make everyone’s life simple, stylish.”

No ‘Rheson’ They can’t

Sisters and best friends Sonam and Rhea Kapoor have always been in the public eye for their impeccable sense of fashion. Rhea is the stylist for Sonam and the duo has together whipped up amazing red carpet looks. So much so, that almost every other girl looks up to their fashion statement. And now, the sisters have created a brand for themselves with the launch of their clothing line, Rheson. Since its launch, many celebrities have even been spotted wearing the comfortable clothes at airports, events and more.

Sunny Side Up

Her move to Bollywood was questioned by many, but Sunny Leone has managed to crush all those who had their doubts. From a successful career in Bollywood to now being an entrepreneur, she has truly done it all. Leone recently launched her own brand of perfume called Lust. The affordable perfume brand has already been distributed in various retail outlets across the country. It is also available in online marketplaces. But it’s not just that, Leone has several other ventures like the online game Teen Patti and a box league cricket team Chennai Swaggers, a reality show cricket tournament. The actress will also be launching her own cosmetics line.

This Business is Taken

Still a new name in Bollywood while Kriti Sanon is climbing her way up in tinsel town, she is also making inroads into the clothing industry. Having teamed up with entrepreneur Anjana Reddy, she has launched her brand called Ms Taken. Virat Kohli, too, had teamed up with Reddy for the launch of his own clothing line called Wrogn. Sanon has said the idea behind the brand is affordable, casual clothing for women.

On a Clean Slate

From making her mark in the movie industry to her bold statements on feminism off screen, Anushka Sharma is now building a business empire of her own. While she had already turned entrepreneur with her own production house Clean Slate Films, Sharma, too, will be launching her clothing line. Sharma has teamed up with Suditi Industries for the launch of the same. According to reports, the line is supposed to hit stores in October.

Doing it All

She might have been away from the big screens for a long time now, but she has been making her presence felt nevertheless. Twinkle Khanna, an interior designer, recently turned producer with R Balki’s next, 'Padman' that will star her husband Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor. Her own production house is named Mrs Funnybones Production. Khanna has also been in the news often because of her books and her funny outspoken take in most issues.