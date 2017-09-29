My Queue

Photography

Snap It Up: Nikon D850

Snap It Up: Nikon D850
Image credit: Nikon
Nikon D850
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The D850, Nikon’s latest FX-format camera, combines high speed and high resolution to render superior photos and 4K video. It features an EXPEED 5 image-processing engine which enables up to nine frames per second (fps) continuous shooting, a 45.7-megapixel CMOS sensor, silent photography in both photo and video modes, and a wider viewfinder.

Nikon D850. Image credit:Nikon.

The camera is equipped with a tilting 3.2-inch touchscreen, focus shift shooting mode, and a rechargeable lithium ion battery. It also supports 4K Ultra HD video recording and slow motion up to 120 fps at 1080p. The Nikon D850 rounds out with Bluetooth and built in Wi-Fi making it an ideal choice for both hobbyists and professional photographers.

