If You Think You Had a Busy Week, Check Out Everything Elon Musk Has Done

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO is nothing if not prolific.

September 29, 2017 3 min read

It always feels good to cross something off your to-do list. But we have a feeling that SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s list puts most people’s to shame.

It’s been a pretty productive week for Musk.

Back in March, he and his team pledged to solve the persistent rolling blackouts that Southern Australia has been experiencing within 100 days, by installing 100 to 300 megawatt hours batteries to stabilize the region’s power grid.

Tesla will get the system installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free. That serious enough for you? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2017

Now that the contract has been officially signed, Tesla is hard at work to make that promise to get it done within 100 days.

Related: 21 Weird Things We've Learned About Elon Musk

Tesla has also been sending its Powerwall battery systems along with employees to install them to Puerto Rico, which lost power last week due to Hurricane Maria. Musk has donated $250,000 of his money to the relief effort.

On the SpaceX side of things, the company celebrated the ninth anniversary of the Falcon 1 rocket becoming the first ever liquid fuel rocket built by a private company to orbit around the Earth.

Nine years ago today, Falcon 1 became the first privately developed liquid fuel rocket to orbit Earth. https://t.co/Aa0ITkuJET pic.twitter.com/YFlCmEujmC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 28, 2017

BFR will take you anywhere on Earth in less than 60 mins https://t.co/HWt9BZ1FI9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2017

Musk also unveiled plans that SpaceX is building a rocket called BFR that could help you travel anywhere in the world in under 30 minutes and anywhere else under an hour, all for the cost of an economy seat on a current airline. Because who needs planes, right? BFR, by the way, is short for Big F--king Rocket.

On social media, Musk also unveiled concept art for SpaceX’s moon base and city on Mars. So you know, just a casual Friday.

Related: If Elon Musk Can Have a Sense of Humor About Failure, So Can You

And Elon isn’t the only high-achieving Musk making his mark this week. His mom, Maye, was just named as a face of CoverGirl cosmetics.

.@covergirl I'm so excited to say that I'm now officially a COVERGIRL, at 69! Beauty is for all ages. #COVERGIRLMADE pic.twitter.com/xndw5deHXs — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) September 27, 2017

How was your week? Do you feel motivated by Musk to do more? Let us know in the comments.